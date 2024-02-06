The North Bollinger County Fire Protection District is one of 48 fire departments across the country selected to receive free grain-rescue tubes and training from Nationwide Insurance.

More than 1,000 fire departments and districts were nominated through the annual Nominate Your Fire Department Contest hosted by Nationwide Insurance.

Shane Welker heads the North Bollinger County Fire Protection District as its chief. He said people in the community nominated the fire protection district to receive the training and rescue tubes.

The fire protection district rarely encounters situations of grain entrapment, according to Welker, but having the equipment was something people in the community thought the fire district would benefit from.

"In the 20 years that I've been here, we've never had one [grain entrapment rescue]," Welker said.

According to a recent study by Purdue University, there were no fewer than 35 grain-related entrapments in 2020. Twenty of them led to fatalities.