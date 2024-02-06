Norman, Rust among others honored by Cape Chamber

Cape Girardeau businessmen Earl Norman and Gary Rust were among the honorees at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Annual Dinner on Thursday night.

A capacity crowd of 850 chamber members and guests attended the event at the Drury Plaza Conference Center during which Norman received the chamber’s Rush H. Limbaugh Award and Rust was presented with the inaugural Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award.

The dinner program also included award presentations to the chamber’s Ambassador of the Year and Small Business of the Year, as well recognitions of Ken Bateman and Kathy Bertrand, who chaired the chamber’s board of directors in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“The Limbaugh award is bestowed to an area businessperson who has expended exceptional effort on behalf of the community for a sustained period of time,” Bertrand said as she introduced Norman as this year’s award recipient.

Norman is chairman and chief executive officer of Benton Hill Investment Co. He founded Health Services Corporation of America (HSCA) and has been involved in commercial real estate for many years

In presenting the award, Bertrand described Norman as someone who is “very passionate about the Cape Girardeau area” and has “spent countless hours and countless dollars to make long-lasting, positive impacts.”

When asked to describe Norman in one word, chamber president and CEO John Mehner said it’s impossible, choosing instead to use the terms “passionate, persistent and very generous.”

Rust, founder and chairman of Rust Communications (parent company of numerous media outlets including the Southeast Missourian), received the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award from Chuck Drury. The award, named in honor of Drury’s father, Charles, and his uncles Bob and Jim, was established this year to recognize someone for his or her entrepreneurial success.