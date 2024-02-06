Nominations open for Endangered Buildings List

The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Endangered Buildings list.

Commission members have produced the Endangered Buildings List since 2012 to raise awareness of meaningful structures at risk of deterioration in Cape Girardeau.

Members of the community can nominate buildings for the list through email or by visiting the Planning Services Division at Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St.

Historic Preservation Commission vice chairwoman Bonnie Kipper has served on the commission for the past eight years.

"We're trying to make the public aware of the fact that these buildings need some attention," Kipper said. "If they don't get attention and are torn down, they're lost to us forever."

Structures included on the Endangered Buildings List may have historical or architectural value.