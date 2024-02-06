Nominations for Dingeldein Awards now open

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is accepting nominations for the Otto F. Dingeldein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts and Friend of the Arts Award, according to a recent news release.

Applications are available at the Arts Council, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, or online at capearts.org/awards.aspx.

Completed forms may be mailed to The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, C/O the Dingeldein Committee, PO Box 901, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702-0901, or emailed to artscouncil@capearts.org.