All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 24, 2018

Nominations for Dingeldein Awards now open

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is accepting nominations for the Otto F. Dingeldein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts and Friend of the Arts Award, according to a recent news release. Applications are available at the Arts Council, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, or online at capearts.org/awards.aspx...

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is accepting nominations for the Otto F. Dingeldein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts and Friend of the Arts Award, according to a recent news release.

Applications are available at the Arts Council, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, or online at capearts.org/awards.aspx.

Completed forms may be mailed to The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, C/O the Dingeldein Committee, PO Box 901, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702-0901, or emailed to artscouncil@capearts.org.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Nominations are open until Jan. 7, 2019.

For more information, contact the Arts Council at (573) 334-9233.

Recipients will be named at An Art Affair: Dingeldein and Friends of the Arts Award Night, an invitation-only event set for Feb. 22.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy