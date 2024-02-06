No tornado, but severe winds in Southeast Missouri

The National Weather Service sent out warnings of severe weather and possible tornadoes Monday night, May 8, for several counties in Southeast Missouri.
Derrick Snyder, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Paducah, Kentucky, said the service issued the tornado warning for the area around Advance, Missouri, at 10:09 p.m., and the warning “remained valid until 10:45 p.m.” after which time the threat was downgraded.
Snyder said there was “a swath of wind and hail” that extended from Wayne County through southern Bollinger County, and then across northern Butler, Stoddard and Scott counties. Snyder said the storm was most active between
9 and 11 p.m., when recorded winds reached more than 70 mph.
Beau Bishop, Stoddard County Emergency Management director, said tornado warning sirens for Advance were set off when the notice was received from the NWS. He said a weather camera located in Advance recorded wind gusts up to 72 mph. He also said there were multiple trees and power lines down, but no injuries and no major damage to structures were reported in the area.
Representatives from SEMO Electric said up to 3,000 customers in the affected areas were without power until approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, but that number was down to 500 by 11 a.m. Crews will continue to work throughout the day to restore power.
