No tornado, but severe winds in Southeast Missouri

The National Weather Service sent out warnings of severe weather and possible tornadoes Monday night, May 8, for several counties in Southeast Missouri.

Derrick Snyder, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Paducah, Kentucky, said the service issued the tornado warning for the area around Advance, Missouri, at 10:09 p.m., and the warning “remained valid until 10:45 p.m.” after which time the threat was downgraded.

Snyder said there was “a swath of wind and hail” that extended from Wayne County through southern Bollinger County, and then across northern Butler, Stoddard and Scott counties. Snyder said the storm was most active between

9 and 11 p.m., when recorded winds reached more than 70 mph.