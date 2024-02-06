All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 10, 2023

No tornado, but severe winds in Southeast Missouri

The National Weather Service sent out warnings of severe weather and possible tornadoes Monday night, May 8, for several counties in Southeast Missouri. Derrick Snyder, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Paducah, Kentucky, said the service issued the tornado warning for the area around Advance, Missouri, at 10:09 p.m., and the warning “remained valid until 10:45 p.m.” after which time the threat was downgraded...

Danny Walter
Severe winds during a storm Monday, May 8, downed multiple trees and power lines, but no injuries were reported in affected Southeast Missouri counties.
Severe winds during a storm Monday, May 8, downed multiple trees and power lines, but no injuries were reported in affected Southeast Missouri counties.Submitted

The National Weather Service sent out warnings of severe weather and possible tornadoes Monday night, May 8, for several counties in Southeast Missouri.

Derrick Snyder, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Paducah, Kentucky, said the service issued the tornado warning for the area around Advance, Missouri, at 10:09 p.m., and the warning “remained valid until 10:45 p.m.” after which time the threat was downgraded.

Snyder said there was “a swath of wind and hail” that extended from Wayne County through southern Bollinger County, and then across northern Butler, Stoddard and Scott counties. Snyder said the storm was most active between

9 and 11 p.m., when recorded winds reached more than 70 mph.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Beau Bishop, Stoddard County Emergency Management director, said tornado warning sirens for Advance were set off when the notice was received from the NWS. He said a weather camera located in Advance recorded wind gusts up to 72 mph. He also said there were multiple trees and power lines down, but no injuries and no major damage to structures were reported in the area.

Severe winds during a storm Monday, May 8, downed multiple trees and power lines, but no injuries were reported in affected Southeast Missouri counties.
Severe winds during a storm Monday, May 8, downed multiple trees and power lines, but no injuries were reported in affected Southeast Missouri counties.Submitted
Severe winds during a storm Monday, May 8, downed multiple trees and power lines, but no injuries were reported in affected Southeast Missouri counties.
Severe winds during a storm Monday, May 8, downed multiple trees and power lines, but no injuries were reported in affected Southeast Missouri counties.Submitted

Representatives from SEMO Electric said up to 3,000 customers in the affected areas were without power until approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, but that number was down to 500 by 11 a.m. Crews will continue to work throughout the day to restore power.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy