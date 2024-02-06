All sections
NewsNovember 18, 2022
No Thanksgiving lunch for Cape Salvation Army
The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army has canceled this year's Thanksgiving lunch. Lt. Lily Reiner said the event was canceled for health reasons. She has been in the hospital recently and won't physically be able to put on the event, she said. The Cape Girardeau arm of the nationwide volunteer organization has regularly hosted a Thanksgiving meal in years past.
Nathan English
People gather Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, for the Thanksgiving Day luncheon at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau.
People gather Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, for the Thanksgiving Day luncheon at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army has canceled this year's Thanksgiving lunch.

Lt. Lily Reiner said the event was canceled for health reasons. She has been in the hospital recently and won't physically be able to put on the event, she said.

The Cape Girardeau arm of the nationwide volunteer organization has regularly hosted a Thanksgiving meal in years past. Reiner said the organization fed around 200 people last year at the event. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, guests were served 50 at a time at the event.

Red kettle drive

The charity is also approaching red kettle drive season, a staple of the organization. The campaign kicks off the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.

Reiner said the goal for this year's campaign is $125,000. There will be eight physical locations in Cape Girardeau County. In recent years, the charity has expanded to online donations as well with the help of virtual bell-ringers.

Those interested in volunteering may do so at www.registertoring.com/shifts-locations.aspx.

