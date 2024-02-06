No Thanksgiving lunch for Cape Salvation Army

The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army has canceled this year's Thanksgiving lunch.

Lt. Lily Reiner said the event was canceled for health reasons. She has been in the hospital recently and won't physically be able to put on the event, she said.

The Cape Girardeau arm of the nationwide volunteer organization has regularly hosted a Thanksgiving meal in years past. Reiner said the organization fed around 200 people last year at the event. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, guests were served 50 at a time at the event.