No new hearing on condemned Missouri man's innocence claim

ST. LOUIS — The attorney for a Missouri man facing lethal injection next week said Tuesday that he will ask the state Supreme Court to postpone the execution by three or four months to allow more time to investigate his innocence claim.

Leonard Taylor, 58, faces execution Feb. 7 for the deaths of his girlfriend and her three children in suburban St. Louis in 2004. Attorney Kent Gipson had asked St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to request a hearing on Taylor's claim that he was out of state when the killings occurred. A relatively new provision in Missouri law allows a prosecutor to seek a hearing before a judge if evidence of a wrongful conviction emerges.

But Bell said Monday that he wouldn't file such a motion, saying in a statement "the facts are not there to support a credible case of innocence." Bell said he would support a stay of execution "so his counsel may further investigate the time that the victims died."

Gipson said he would ask the Missouri Supreme Court to postpone the execution date by 90 to 120 days so experts can seek to determine how long the victims were dead before their bodies were found — a question at the heart of the case.

Unless the court intervenes, Missouri risks executing a potentially innocent man, Gipson said.

"I think any fair-minded person that looks at all the evidence we have now would have serious doubts about whether he's guilty, and that's all we're really asking for — to be able to be given an opportunity in front of a judge," Gipson said.