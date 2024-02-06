No mandated masks for new year in Cape Schools

The first day of classes in the Cape Girardeau School District begins in two weeks Aug. 25. No masks will be required for the district's 4,326 students but that could change if absenteeism reaches a certain level.

In a specially called meeting Monday, the school board was informed of superintendent Neil Glass' reentry plan, and the veteran administrator said student out-of-school data will guide the district's COVID policy going forward in the 2021-2022 academic year.

"We'll start out with no masks but if the COVID-19 delta variant infection rate warrants it, a face-covering mandate may be put into effect," said Glass, who has led the district since 2017.

"Our average daily attendance (A.D.A.) in a normal year — meaning prior to COVID — is 93%. I asked our team for our low-water marks, again before the pandemic, in the past five years — which showed our A.D.A. never dropped below 90%, so that's our trigger number," he said.

Glass said the Cape Girardeau County's health department suggested to school administrators absenteeism is the best guide to drive any decision to reinstitute a mask requirement.

"Any one school falling below 90% in A.D.A. will trigger a mandate for all our schools," said Glass, adding the under-90% mark must be held for five consecutive days in order for masks to go from optional to mandated.

Glass said he considered, but rejected, basing a decision on viral loads derived from sewer samples.

What Glass called "layered mitigation strategies" will continue to be in effect: handwashing and/or hand sanitizer, social distancing and placing students in cohorts "whenever we can."

Virtual

Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent, told board members the Tigers@Home remote learning program will not be offered in 2021-2022 but parents still can choose a virtual option.

"Families can choose a provider through the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program — MOCAP — but they must make a selection by Aug. 16," Benyon said. The website is mocap.mo.gov.