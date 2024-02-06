No legal action against college, charity tied to Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ The Missouri Attorney Generalï¿½s Office is not pursuing legal action against two groups related to concerns former Gov. Eric Greitensï¿½ used their resources for political gain.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the attorney generalï¿½s office Friday notified The Mission Continues charity and Washington University their cases will be closed.

Attorney General Josh Hawley this year launched an investigation related to a donor list Greitensï¿½ obtained from The Mission Continues in possible violation of laws forbidding charity insiders from benefiting from charity resources.