No legal action against college, charity tied to Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ The Missouri Attorney Generalï¿½s Office is not pursuing legal action against two groups related to concerns former Gov. Eric Greitensï¿½ used their resources for political gain.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the attorney generalï¿½s office Friday notified The Mission Continues charity and Washington University their cases will be closed.
Attorney General Josh Hawley this year launched an investigation related to a donor list Greitensï¿½ obtained from The Mission Continues in possible violation of laws forbidding charity insiders from benefiting from charity resources.
Hawleyï¿½s office also investigated whether Washington University violated the Merchandising Practices Act. That review was related to questions of whether Greitens used grant funds to bolster his political career.
Greitens resigned in personal and political scandal in June.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
