No legal action against college, charity tied to Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. � The Missouri Attorney General�s Office is not pursuing legal action against two groups related to concerns former Gov. Eric Greitens� used their resources for political gain.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the attorney general�s office Friday notified The Mission Continues charity and Washington University their cases will be closed.

Attorney General Josh Hawley this year launched an investigation related to a donor list Greitens� obtained from The Mission Continues in possible violation of laws forbidding charity insiders from benefiting from charity resources.