No injuries in two Cape Girardeau residential fires over weekend

There were no reported injuries in two house fires this past weekend in Cape Girardeau.

Friday, April 12, firefighters responded to a fire just before 8 p.m. at 1536 Big Bend Road, according to an incident report by battalion chief Brad Dillow.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and flames were showing from the roof and several sides of the house, the report said. Fire department personnel were able to contain the fire in 30 minutes, and were on scene for approximately two and a half hours.

"One occupant and two dogs were in the house at the time of the fire and were able to escape without injuries," Dillow said in the report.

The fire origin and cause are under investigation.

The smoke and fire damage were listed as extensive, with an estimated cost of $98,000.