NewsApril 15, 2024

No injuries in two Cape Girardeau residential fires over weekend

There were no reported injuries in two house fires this past weekend in Cape Girardeau. ...

Southeast Missourian

There were no reported injuries in two house fires this past weekend in Cape Girardeau.

Friday, April 12, firefighters responded to a fire just before 8 p.m. at 1536 Big Bend Road, according to an incident report by battalion chief Brad Dillow.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and flames were showing from the roof and several sides of the house, the report said. Fire department personnel were able to contain the fire in 30 minutes, and were on scene for approximately two and a half hours.

"One occupant and two dogs were in the house at the time of the fire and were able to escape without injuries," Dillow said in the report.

The fire origin and cause are under investigation.

The smoke and fire damage were listed as extensive, with an estimated cost of $98,000.

Another blaze brought Cape Girardeau firefighters out at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, to 2343 Belleridge Pike.

"The first crew on the scene reported moderate smoke coming from the attic area of the home," according to an incident report by battalion chief Shawn Morris.

The homeowner, who was on the scene, informed the crew there was no one inside, Morris said in the report.

Firefighters had the fire under control within about 15 minutes, the report said.

The smoke and fire damage were listed as moderate, with an estimated cost of $75,000.

For both fires, Cape Girardeau Fire Department received mutual aid from Jackson Fire Rescue, Scott City Fire Department and Gordonville, East County and Fruitland fire protection districts.

