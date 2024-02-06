No excuse absentee voting begins Tuesday, photo ID required Nov. 8

This story is updated.

Those who wish to vote absentee in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election may do so without an excuse starting Tuesday, Oct. 25, said Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau county clerk.

Absentee voting by those providing an excuse has been available since Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The final day to request an absentee ballot be mailed to a voter via U.S. Postal Service is Wednesday, Oct. 26.

What's new

The no-excuse absentee option was made possible by this year's passage of House Bill 1878.

The legislation, introduced by Franklin County Republican Rep. John Simmons, was approved in the state Senate on Monday, May 9, by a 23-11 vote; by the state House on Thursday, May 12, by a 97-47 vote; and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday, June 29.

All local lawmakers voted "yes" on the bill except for District 148 House Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, who was absent with leave from the General Assembly session.

The last legal challenge to implementing the provisions of House Bill 1878 was struck down Wednesday, Oct. 12, by a Cole County judge.

Summers said now that the court has tossed the effort to block implementation of the bill, her office will soon be contacting voters.

"We're getting ready to put a mailer out in everybody's mailbox reminding people of Election Day, about the (new) requirements for photo ID and explaining a sample ballot may be viewed at capecountyvotes.com," said Summers, who has been county clerk since 2007. "We held off putting the photo ID information out there until there was a disposition of the lawsuit."

Photo ID

Also included in HB 1878, Summers said there are now four main forms of acceptable photo ID at the polls for the upcoming general election.