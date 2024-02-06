No convictions in St. Louis officer's beating by colleagues

ST. LOUIS -- No convictions were returned for three white St. Louis police officers accused of beating a Black undercover colleague so severely during a protest over another officer's acquittal he had to undergo multiple surgeries.

A jury Monday acquitted officer Steven Korte of charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and of lying to the FBI in the attack on officer Luther Hall. It happened when Hall was mistaken for a protester during demonstrations that erupted after former police officer Jason Stockley, who is white, was found not guilty in the 2011 death of a Anthony Lamar Smith, who was Black.

Hall, who is still with the department, described the 2017 attack to jurors as a "free-for-all."

Former officer Christopher Myers also was acquitted Monday of a deprivation of rights count, but the jury could not reach a verdict on a charge of destruction of evidence against Myers for allegedly smashing Hall's cellphone. The jury also deadlocked on the deprivation of rights charge against former officer Dustin Boone, leading the judge to declare a mistrial on counts where the jury could not agree.

St. Louis police chief John Hayden said Tuesday the department would begin an internal affairs investigation, which he said was delayed at the request of federal prosecutors to avoid compromising the criminal investigation.

"It is our hope to now obtain all relevant evidence from the FBI to conduct a complete and thorough internal investigation," Hayden's statement said.

It was unclear whether the internal investigation would involve only Korte and not Myers and Boone, who could still face charges. Hayden said he would not make any further statements or answer questions.

Defense lawyers said St. Louis Police Department chaos and dysfunction meant officers and supervisors on the street didn't know undercover officers were working that night. Defense lawyers also challenged Hall's ability to identify his attackers.

The verdicts reignited criticisms an all-white jury was picked to decide the case.

"If an undercover cop can't get justice, how will the rest of us who have been maced, shot, beaten, and brutalized ever get justice?" tweeted U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, a Black Democrat who represents the Missouri district including St. Louis.

Korte's lawyer, John Rogers, lauded his client's acquittal, saying outside the courthouse that Korte could now "return to the St. Louis Police Department if he so chooses." Korte is still employed by the department, but has not returned to duty since being charged.