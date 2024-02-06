Nicole Pyrtle: Moving forward after miscarriage

Grief comes in stages.

For Nicole Pyrtle, it’s important to feel and recognize all of them.

She’s mourned the loss of three children to miscarriage over the past 20 years. While feelings of grief never truly go away, she says she’s grown stronger by moving through it with the support of others. Through every anniversary and milestone — first days of kindergarten, high school graduations and birthdays — Pyrtle says she still feels a sobering feeling.

“You don’t ever move on, you just move forward,” she says. “You take steps every day.”

Sharing her story helps to heal, she says.

Pyrtle experiences polycystic ovary syndrome, which targets hormonal production but can also affect the ovary’s release of eggs, according to the Mayo Clinic. The cause of PCOS is unknown, and it causes difficulty with bringing a fetus to term.

In August 2000, she became pregnant with twins after previously experiencing difficulty with fertility. Pyrtle says she first felt her water break and the pains of labor while teaching her elementary school class that November. A first-time mother, she didn’t know what to expect.

She miscarried the first child at seven weeks, and the other child — Colton — at 19.

Pyrtle was devastated she lost her two sons. She says, initially, she experienced the “denial” stage of grief. She returned to work in a week but soon was overcome with feelings of grief. She describes it as overwhelming; she didn’t want to leave her house, and it was difficult for others around her to help. Her faith, as well as support from others, has helped her move forward. She says her husband’s initial reaction was to try to help how she was feeling.

“He didn’t know how to fix me,” she says. “He couldn’t fix this.”