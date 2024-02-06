Next Jackson bridge project OK'd to proceed

The $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Project has obtained a "notice to proceed" authorization from the City of Jackson, city engineer Anna Bergmark said Friday, but indicated work will not begin until Sept. 6, a few weeks later than originally anticipated.

Millersville's Putz Construction, the project's general contractor, requested the delay after the company completed the $550,000 Hubble Creek Bridge last week, ahead of schedule.

"We also approved the delay on West Mary because we wanted to allow the Jackson schools some time to get their bus schedules normalized for the coming academic year," Bergmark said.

West Mary's project is a more expensive endeavor than Hubble Creek's new span connecting Parkview Street and Cascade Drive in City Park, in part because of the extensive earthmoving required.

The current West Mary low-water crossing over Hubble Creek floods regularly, becoming impassable during storms.