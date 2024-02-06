All sections
NewsJanuary 2, 2020

New Year's baby born in Cape Girardeau to Dexter couple

At 4:01 a.m. New Year’s Day, about two weeks earlier than expected, Tyler Collin Gilbert entered the world and became the first baby of the decade to be born in Cape Girardeau. The son to Bethanie Kolwyck and Aaron Gilbert of Dexter, Missouri, was born measuring 21-inches and weighing 8 pounds, 7.4 ounces...

Ben Matthews
Bethanie Kolwyck of Dexter, Missouri, holds her newborn son, Tyler Collin Gilbert, on Wednesday at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.
Bethanie Kolwyck of Dexter, Missouri, holds her newborn son, Tyler Collin Gilbert, on Wednesday at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

At 4:01 a.m. New Year’s Day, about two weeks earlier than expected, Tyler Collin Gilbert entered the world and became the first baby of the decade to be born in Cape Girardeau.

The son to Bethanie Kolwyck and Aaron Gilbert of Dexter, Missouri, was born measuring 21-inches and weighing 8 pounds, 7.4 ounces.

The couple left Dexter and headed for the hospital at about 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve, and although the mother’s expected due date was Jan. 15, Kolwyck said the early delivery was “a big shock, but it was a good shock.”

As the New Year’s baby rested quietly in his mother’s arms, the newborn’s 4-year-old big brother, Drake Gilbert, sat across the room and processed the situation while keeping one eye on the new addition to the family.

Despite his outward reluctance, Drake said having a new brother is awesome and shared his plans to help his new little brother.

Tyler Gilbert rests in the arms of his mother, Bethanie Kolwyck, after entering the world at 4:01 a.m. Wednesday at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.
Tyler Gilbert rests in the arms of his mother, Bethanie Kolwyck, after entering the world at 4:01 a.m. Wednesday at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

“I’m going to give him my hat,” Drake said before pointing to a John Deere hat nearby. “I have another one though.”

The children’s father, Aaron, works as a farmer in Essex, Missouri. Kolwyck also works in Essex as an in-home health care provider.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

