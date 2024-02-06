All sections
NewsAugust 31, 2022

New voter photo ID law now in effect

Allen Seabaugh, the chief deputy Cape Girardeau County clerk, has positive things to say about Missouri's new photo ID law, which went into effect Sunday. The measure, approved by the General Assembly in May despite opposition inside the GOP-led legislature, limits the kind of identification a voter may use to cast a ballot...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A voter shows photo identification July 11, 2017, before attempting to cast a ballot in St. Louis. On Sunday, a new photo ID law for voting went into effect statewide.
A voter shows photo identification July 11, 2017, before attempting to cast a ballot in St. Louis. On Sunday, a new photo ID law for voting went into effect statewide.Courtesy St. Louis Post Dispatch

Allen Seabaugh, the chief deputy Cape Girardeau County clerk, has positive things to say about Missouri's new photo ID law, which went into effect Sunday.

The measure, approved by the General Assembly in May despite opposition inside the GOP-led legislature, limits the kind of identification a voter may use to cast a ballot.

Allen Seabaugh, Cape Girardeau County deputy clerk, is the Republican nominee for Scott County clerk in November's general election. Seabaugh called the new voter photo ID law "reasonable" despite lawsuits filed to stop its implementation by the state NAACP and Missouri League of Women Voters.
Allen Seabaugh, Cape Girardeau County deputy clerk, is the Republican nominee for Scott County clerk in November's general election. Seabaugh called the new voter photo ID law "reasonable" despite lawsuits filed to stop its implementation by the state NAACP and Missouri League of Women Voters.Southeast Missourian file

"It does have to be a not-expired government issued photo ID, either from the state or the federal government," said Seabaugh, an Oran, Missouri, native who is the Republican nominee for Scott County clerk. Incumbent Democrat Rita Milam is retiring at the end of the year.

Seabaugh has no Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 election.

"I think it's a very reasonable (law) and does some good things, such as expanding the absentee reasons for law enforcement and health care workers and does provide for two weeks of absentee voting just before an election with no excuse needed."

A week ago, two groups asked a judge to toss out the new law before it took effect.

Missouri League of Women Voters and the state NAACP sued to block implementation, alleging the law unconstitutionally restricted voting rights by limiting which IDs may be used at polling places.

The main thrust of the legislation is voters, beginning immediately, must show unexpired government-issued photo IDs, meaning student IDs and voter registration cards will no longer be accepted by poll workers.

Seventeen states had voter photo ID laws in place this spring, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Republicans pursued new restrictions following the 2020 election while Democrats, in several states, sought to expand voters access following widespread mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If a voter doesn't have a valid ID on election day, he may still vote a provisional ballot, and we likely may see an increase in those," said Seabaugh, who added that a verification board meeting held by every Missouri county a few days after an election will review provisional ballots and determine whether they will count in the final tally.

How they voted

Area lawmakers this spring OK'd the voter ID bill introduced by Rep. John Simmons (R-109) of Washington, Missouri.

On May 9. Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) voted with the majority as the measure passed 23-11 in the legislature's upper chamber.

On May 12, the House voted 97-47 in favor with Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145), Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146) and Herman Morse of Dexter (R-151) all in the affirmative.

Morse, thanks to redistricting, will also represent southwestern Cape Girardeau County beginning in January.

Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) was listed as absent with leave the day of the vote.

Cape Girardeau's District 147 has been without a representative in the General Assembly since the December resignation of Wayne Wallingford, now director of the state Department of Revenue.

Local News
