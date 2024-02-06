New voter photo ID law now in effect

Allen Seabaugh, the chief deputy Cape Girardeau County clerk, has positive things to say about Missouri's new photo ID law, which went into effect Sunday.

The measure, approved by the General Assembly in May despite opposition inside the GOP-led legislature, limits the kind of identification a voter may use to cast a ballot.

"It does have to be a not-expired government issued photo ID, either from the state or the federal government," said Seabaugh, an Oran, Missouri, native who is the Republican nominee for Scott County clerk. Incumbent Democrat Rita Milam is retiring at the end of the year.

Seabaugh has no Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 election.

"I think it's a very reasonable (law) and does some good things, such as expanding the absentee reasons for law enforcement and health care workers and does provide for two weeks of absentee voting just before an election with no excuse needed."

A week ago, two groups asked a judge to toss out the new law before it took effect.

Missouri League of Women Voters and the state NAACP sued to block implementation, alleging the law unconstitutionally restricted voting rights by limiting which IDs may be used at polling places.

