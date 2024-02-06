New system online for Cape Girardeau police reports after cyberattack

Police reports made in the City of Cape Girardeau are again publicly accessible through a new, online crime-mapping system on the city’s website, which returned to functionality Thursday.

Developed by the public-safety software company TriTech Software Systems, the new crime-mapping system utilizes an “advanced mapping engine” that provides “a high level of functionality” to the agencies it serves, according to the website.

“Our goal is to assist police departments in reducing crime through a better-informed citizenry,” the website states. “Creating more self-reliance among community members is a great benefit to community oriented policing efforts everywhere and has been proven effective in combating crime.”

The system also provides some new features, one of which includes the ability to receive alerts via email whenever crimes are reported on the map.

Alerts can be specifically tailored to any location in the city, such as a home address or landmark, and can include criminal activity within a distance of up to 2 miles.

Users can also specify which types of crimes they want to receive alerts for from any or all of the following categories: arson, assault, burglary, disturbing the peace, drugs/alcohol violations, DUI, fraud, homicide, motor-vehicle theft, robbery, sex crimes, theft/larceny, vandalism, vehicle break-in/theft and weapons.

To access the new online public-safety system, click the “DEPARTMENTS” tab on the city’s website — www.cityofcapegirardeau.org — and go to the page labeled “Police,” then look for the words “CRIME MAP” in a column of blue tabs on the right-hand side of the screen.

The new system can also be accessed directly at www.crimemapping.com/map/mo/CapeGirardeauPolice.

Prior to Thursday, online crime reports from the Cape Girardeau Police Department were inaccessible for nearly two months after a cyberattack on the city crippled the city-maintained GIS mapping systems through which the old system functioned.