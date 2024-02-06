New sculptures to come to Broadway for annual exhibit

The Public Art Committee of the City of Cape Girardeau will launch the city's 10th annual public art outdoor sculpture exhibition in April.

Six pieces will be placed along the Broadway Corridor in Cape Girardeau for one year.

The six artists selected for this year's exhibit are Nathan Pierce of Cape Girardeau; Chris Wubbena of Cape Girardeau; Mike Baur of West Chicago, Illinois; Matt Moyer of Colombia, Missouri; Andrew Arvanetes of Carol Stream, Illinois; and Tim Jorgensen of Chicago.

There will be a special reception and kick-off event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Vasterling Suites Courtyard, located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Broadway and Fountain Street. This event will be open to the public, and participants will be encouraged to walk Broadway to view the new pieces.