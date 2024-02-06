All sections
NewsFebruary 28, 2023
New sculptures to come to Broadway for annual exhibit
The Public Art Committee of the City of Cape Girardeau will launch the city's 10th annual public art outdoor sculpture exhibition in April. Six pieces will be placed along the Broadway Corridor in Cape Girardeau for one year. The six artists selected for this year's exhibit are Nathan Pierce of Cape Girardeau; Chris Wubbena of Cape Girardeau; Mike Baur of West Chicago, Illinois; Matt Moyer of Colombia, Missouri; Andrew Arvanetes of Carol Stream, Illinois; and Tim Jorgensen of Chicago...
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Ed and Carla Wubbena view the piece "Back Channel" by Daniel Perry of Waterloo, Iowa, during the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening reception at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Ed and Carla Wubbena view the piece "Back Channel" by Daniel Perry of Waterloo, Iowa, during the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening reception at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian

The Public Art Committee of the City of Cape Girardeau will launch the city's 10th annual public art outdoor sculpture exhibition in April.

Six pieces will be placed along the Broadway Corridor in Cape Girardeau for one year.

The six artists selected for this year's exhibit are Nathan Pierce of Cape Girardeau; Chris Wubbena of Cape Girardeau; Mike Baur of West Chicago, Illinois; Matt Moyer of Colombia, Missouri; Andrew Arvanetes of Carol Stream, Illinois; and Tim Jorgensen of Chicago.

There will be a special reception and kick-off event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Vasterling Suites Courtyard, located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Broadway and Fountain Street. This event will be open to the public, and participants will be encouraged to walk Broadway to view the new pieces.

Sculptor Tom Stancliffe juried the 2023 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit, with input from the Public Art Committee, a group that consists of representatives from Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Old Town Cape Inc., City of Cape Girardeau and Wubbena, area head of Sculpture at Southeast Missouri State University.

There is no theme this year to the Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition, but officials are thinking of next year's exhibit and may encourage submissions of eclipse-related submissions, as the opening will fall on the week of a solar eclipse.

Funding for the exhibit was provided by City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Old Town Cape Inc. The total cost for this exhibition is $8,000, with $5,000 coming from the City of Cape.

For more information regarding Public Art Committee or Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition on Broadway, contact Arts Council of Southeast Missouri by visiting their website, www.capearts.org/odse.

Local News
