New Safe House support group for grandparents

A new support group for grandparents raising children affected by domestic violence is being offered by the Safe House for Women, Safe House executive director Jessica Hill said.

ï¿½We had some existing clients who had reached out for family support, and we realized we had a growing number of people in our community who had found themselves in this situation,ï¿½ Hill said. ï¿½We thought the specialized situation theyï¿½re in might benefit from having a group geared toward their needs.ï¿½

Licensed counselor Mary Ann Robertson will facilitate the group, and, she said, the need is definitely there.

Robertson said grandparents often are in a difficult position if their child is involved in a domestic violence situation.

Navigating the system can be difficult, especially if grandparents donï¿½t have legal standing, she said.

ï¿½The group is for any grandparents struggling because they donï¿½t get to see their grandkids regularly, because of an abusive situation,ï¿½ Robertson said, and abuse can take a lot of different forms.

The abuser might be isolating the child and grandchildren from the grandparents, she said, or might be controlling the finances to the detriment of the victims.

Giving people support in difficult situations is important, Robertson said, because the physical, emotional and financial strain will all take a toll.