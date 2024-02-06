All sections
NewsNovember 14, 2023

New Riverside Regional Library director introduced to Cape Girardeau County Commission

During their regular meeting Monday, Nov. 13, the Cape Girardeau County commissioners met Riverside Regional Library's new library director. Frankie Lea Hannan brings nearly two decades of previous library experience in Missouri Valley, Iowa; Bellevue, Nebraska; and Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, to the role...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Outgoing Riverside Regional Library director Jeff Trinkle, right, introduced his successor, Frankie Lea Hannan, left, to the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday, Nov. 13, in Jackson. Hannan has close to 20 years of experience in different library roles across the country.
Christopher Borro

During their regular meeting Monday, Nov. 13, the Cape Girardeau County commissioners met Riverside Regional Library's new library director.

Frankie Lea Hannan brings nearly two decades of previous library experience in Missouri Valley, Iowa; Bellevue, Nebraska; and Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, to the role.

"I think this area is beautiful, it's amazing, and Riverside Regional has done a fabulous job of developing policies," Hannan said. "Their goal to increase services and reach out to the community is one of the reasons I was very eager to apply and very blessed to be selected."

She said she will use a patron-focused approach to help visitors make use of services.

Hannan started Oct. 23 and has been transitioning into the role since then. The previous library director, Jeff Trinkle, will retire Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Other business

  • The commissioners also reappointed three members to six-year terms on the county's Industrial Development Authority Board.

Adam Kidd, Kathy Bertrand and Rex Meyr will remain on the board until at least 2029. Their terms would have otherwise expired Monday, Dec. 18.

The board comprises seven members who are appointed for the purpose of developing agricultural, commercial, industrial and manufacturing facilities.

  • The commissioners extended the request on proposals for electronic voting systems deadline from Tuesday, Nov. 14, to Tuesday, Nov. 28.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

