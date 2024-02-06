During their regular meeting Monday, Nov. 13, the Cape Girardeau County commissioners met Riverside Regional Library's new library director.

Frankie Lea Hannan brings nearly two decades of previous library experience in Missouri Valley, Iowa; Bellevue, Nebraska; and Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, to the role.

"I think this area is beautiful, it's amazing, and Riverside Regional has done a fabulous job of developing policies," Hannan said. "Their goal to increase services and reach out to the community is one of the reasons I was very eager to apply and very blessed to be selected."

She said she will use a patron-focused approach to help visitors make use of services.

Hannan started Oct. 23 and has been transitioning into the role since then. The previous library director, Jeff Trinkle, will retire Wednesday, Nov. 15.