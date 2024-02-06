All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 26, 2022

New restaurant coming to Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — Downtown Sikeston will soon have a new restaurant. In an announcement Sunday on social media, Adam Glenn said his new restaurant, Carson's Restaurant and Catering, will be locating in the historic Stallcup building on the corner of Front and New Madrid streets...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat
An artist's rendition of the new Carson's Restaurant and Catering that will be on the corner of Front and New Madrid streets in downtown Sikeston, Missouri.
An artist's rendition of the new Carson's Restaurant and Catering that will be on the corner of Front and New Madrid streets in downtown Sikeston, Missouri.Carson's by Chef Adam Glenn/Facebook

SIKESTON, Mo. — Downtown Sikeston will soon have a new restaurant.

In an announcement Sunday on social media, Adam Glenn said his new restaurant, Carson's Restaurant and Catering, will be locating in the historic Stallcup building on the corner of Front and New Madrid streets.

The building is currently being restored by Center Street Properties LLC, which purchased the building from the city.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"As Sikeston is growing and the downtown is being revitalized, a dream is coming true for me, my family, team, and even some patrons," Glenn said. "By carefully blending historic charm with modern conveniences, the building restoration has created a gem in the heart of downtown."

Glenn said Carson's will be something new for Sikeston and will offer a different type of dining experience. There will be large, versatile spaces for events and gatherings, along with meeting rooms, private dining spaces, a large event ballroom and balconies.

"Carson's will be able to provide a unique atmosphere unlike anything currently offered in the area," Glenn said. "As a chef, my culinary vision is being enhanced and inspired by this beautiful building. I'm looking forward to bringing you some classic dishes, creating new innovations and offering some opportunities to share techniques and recipes."

An opening date for the restaurant has not been set.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy