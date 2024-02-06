New restaurant coming to Sikeston

"As Sikeston is growing and the downtown is being revitalized, a dream is coming true for me, my family, team, and even some patrons," Glenn said. "By carefully blending historic charm with modern conveniences, the building restoration has created a gem in the heart of downtown."

Glenn said Carson's will be something new for Sikeston and will offer a different type of dining experience. There will be large, versatile spaces for events and gatherings, along with meeting rooms, private dining spaces, a large event ballroom and balconies.

"Carson's will be able to provide a unique atmosphere unlike anything currently offered in the area," Glenn said. "As a chef, my culinary vision is being enhanced and inspired by this beautiful building. I'm looking forward to bringing you some classic dishes, creating new innovations and offering some opportunities to share techniques and recipes."

An opening date for the restaurant has not been set.