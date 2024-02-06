All sections
NewsMay 4, 2018

New regent named to SEMO Board of Regents

Southeast Missourian
Tina Klocke
Tina Klocke

Tina Klocke of South St. Louis County, Missouri, chief financial officer and chief operations officer for the Clark-Fox Family Foundation, has been appointed by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and confirmed by the Missouri Senate to serve as a member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents.

Klocke's term will run for a period of six years through spring 2024. She is expected to be sworn in during the regents' meeting on May 11. She replaces Tom Meyer of Cape Girardeau, whose term expired Jan. 1, 2018.

"I am very pleased to have Mrs. Klocke, who is a dedicated Southeast alumna and accomplished businesswoman, join the Southeast Board of Regents. We look forward to working with her in her new role as regent," Dr. Carlos Vargas-Aburto, president of Southeast Missouri State University, stated in a news release issued by the university.

Klocke received the school's Alumni Merit Award in 2009.

