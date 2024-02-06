New pickleball courts open in Litz Park

Doug Brown has played pickleball all over the country, but finding somewhere locally to play his favorite sport was always a bit of a challenge. Not anymore.

On Friday, SEMO Pickleball Club and the City of Jackson celebrated the grand opening of brand new pickleball courts in Litz Park.

Brown serves as an area ambassador for USA Pickleball Association. He, along with Mark Unger, attorney J.P. Clubb and several others, propelled the construction of the new courts to replace four dilapidated courts in the same spot.

"We couldn't have done this without the support of the community," Brown said.

The new courts were funded by the City of Jackson and more than $70,000 in private donations from Jackson residents, according to Brown.

A ribbon cutting for the new courts held Friday was named in honor of Brown's brother, Curtis Brown, an avid pickleball player who died last year after a battle with cancer.