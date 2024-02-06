New pickleball courts open in Litz Park

Doug Brown has played pickleball all over the country, but finding somewhere locally to play his favorite sport was always a bit of a challenge. Not anymore.
On Friday, SEMO Pickleball Club and the City of Jackson celebrated the grand opening of brand new pickleball courts in Litz Park.
Brown serves as an area ambassador for USA Pickleball Association. He, along with Mark Unger, attorney J.P. Clubb and several others, propelled the construction of the new courts to replace four dilapidated courts in the same spot.
"We couldn't have done this without the support of the community," Brown said.
The new courts were funded by the City of Jackson and more than $70,000 in private donations from Jackson residents, according to Brown.
A ribbon cutting for the new courts held Friday was named in honor of Brown's brother, Curtis Brown, an avid pickleball player who died last year after a battle with cancer.
The new complex replaced and expanded Litz Park's previous pickleball courts that were built in 1979. Clubb said he and other pickleball players once resorted to playing on tennis courts or at private country clubs nearby.
"This is a Mecca for us, just gorgeous," Clubb said.
Even more park improvements may soon come to Jackson.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said the new pickleball complex is one of a number of future park projects. Jackson city officials have indicated that a portion of use tax funds may go toward park improvements if the referendum passes in November.
"This is a great facility, but it's a start," Hahs said Friday morning the ribbon cutting. "There's a lot more we want to do here."
To celebrate the opening of the new courts, SEMO Pickleball Club will hold instructional clinics for beginners from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25.
The club will also host professional pickleball player Dylan Frazier Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Frazier, 19, ranks among the top 15 pickleball players in the country. He will give instructional clinics with intermediate and advanced skill levels from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
