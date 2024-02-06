New monitors allow paremedics to work faster, communicate better

Cape County Private Ambulance Service will be the first EMS agency in Missouri, and one of the first in the United States, to utilize brand new cardiac monitoring technology.

CCPA recently acquired eight Philips Tempus ALS monitors and eight defibrillator units that are used together to replace the ambulance service's current, bulky machines.

"Right now, we currently utilize a cardiac monitor that has a defibrillator built into it, so we can defibrillate or cardiovert patients having dysrhythmias," CCPA Paramedic Fred Gross said. "We can only do that on one patient at a time. We currently utilize the monitors that we have, they're like 26 pounds, and the monitor portion of this one is about 11 pounds total. So it's 6.4 pounds on the monitor, and the defibrillation portion is like four-and-a-half or five pounds."

Aside from being lighter and less cumbersome, the new monitors allow paramedics to communicate directly with doctors, who can monitor the patient's heartbeat while they're being transported to the hospital using Bluetooth.

"They call it advanced communication," Gross said, "and we can send stuff from here to the hospital. They can view it in real-life time, as the patient's in the back of our truck, and send us orders back, telling us what they want us to do for the patient in real time."