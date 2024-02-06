New Missouri governor praises predecessor's cabinet

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- New Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he wants to work with the "good team" of cabinet members selected by former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Parson, who was lieutenant governor and assumed leadership when Greitens chose to step down Friday rather than continue fighting possible impeachment and allegations of personal and political misconduct, met with cabinet members Monday morning. Parson and Greitens are Republicans but won office independently of each other. While Greitens was a self-described outsider who pledged to shake up "politics as usual," Parson has served in public office for years as a state lawmaker and then lieutenant governor.

Despite their differences, Parson on Monday praised the agency heads picked by Greitens.

"Gov. Greitens brought together a good team to the State of Missouri: most of these cabinet members back here that I'm looking forward to working with," he told reporters outside his capitol office, where department heads had gathered. "I don't anticipate any changes in the cabinet that I'm aware of."