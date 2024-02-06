All sections
November 20, 2020

New interstate bridge opening at Center Junction

The new southbound bridge on Interstate 55 over U.S. 61 at Center Junction will open to one lane of traffic as early as today, weather permitting. The bridge is a major component of the $17.4 million diverging diamond interchange construction project between Cape Girardeau and Jackson...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The new southbound bridge on Interstate 55 over U.S. 61 at Center Junction will open to one lane of traffic as early as today, weather permitting.

The bridge is a major component of the $17.4 million diverging diamond interchange construction project between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

The original southbound bridge, which had been in service since the early 1960s, was removed earlier this year. Since that time, both northbound and southbound traffic have been limited to one lane each on the northbound bridge over U.S. 61.

“As traffic controls are set, the southbound traffic (on I-55) will be shifted to one southbound lane,” according to a MoDOT traffic advisory issued Thursday. “Once all traffic controls have been set, northbound traffic will be shifted (to the southbound bridge) during the week of Nov. 30.”

Once all interstate traffic has shifted to the new southbound bridge, Penzel Construction will remove the northbound bridge in preparation for its replacement in 2021.

Traffic flow changes on I-55 at Center Junction are not expected to impact traffic on U.S. 61, where crews continue work on the new diverging diamond interchange.

All ramps onto and off of the interstate will remain open only to right-turn movements during the current construction phase. Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling through the construction zone.

More information about the diverging diamond interchange project at Center Junction is available online at www.modot.org/southeast.

