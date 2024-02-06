New interstate bridge opening at Center Junction

The new southbound bridge on Interstate 55 over U.S. 61 at Center Junction will open to one lane of traffic as early as today, weather permitting.

The bridge is a major component of the $17.4 million diverging diamond interchange construction project between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

The original southbound bridge, which had been in service since the early 1960s, was removed earlier this year. Since that time, both northbound and southbound traffic have been limited to one lane each on the northbound bridge over U.S. 61.

“As traffic controls are set, the southbound traffic (on I-55) will be shifted to one southbound lane,” according to a MoDOT traffic advisory issued Thursday. “Once all traffic controls have been set, northbound traffic will be shifted (to the southbound bridge) during the week of Nov. 30.”