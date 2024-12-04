The Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club celebrated the completion of trail enhancements near the Brink Avenue trailhead for the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
According to a Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club news release, the organization approached the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department in spring of this year about an idea to "improve the trail access at Brink Avenue." The release states the improvements included placing a new fence that separates the trail from private property.
"With the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, the Cape Girardeau County Rotary cleared the fence row of bushes, trees and tangled wire fencing," the release states.
The addition of the fence is welcoming and is an enhancement for the neighborhood as well as the trail, the release states.
