All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 4, 2024

New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club

The Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club has completed enhancements to the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail near Brink Avenue, adding a new fence to improve access and aesthetics, in collaboration with local Parks and Recreation.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
A new fence, seen here Wednesday, Dec. 4, has been erected along the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail. The fence was a part of improvements worked on by the Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.
A new fence, seen here Wednesday, Dec. 4, has been erected along the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail. The fence was a part of improvements worked on by the Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club celebrated the completion of trail enhancements near the Brink Avenue trailhead for the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

According to a Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club news release, the organization approached the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department in spring of this year about an idea to "improve the trail access at Brink Avenue." The release states the improvements included placing a new fence that separates the trail from private property.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"With the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, the Cape Girardeau County Rotary cleared the fence row of bushes, trees and tangled wire fencing," the release states.

The addition of the fence is welcoming and is an enhancement for the neighborhood as well as the trail, the release states.

Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Am...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy