The Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club celebrated the completion of trail enhancements near the Brink Avenue trailhead for the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

According to a Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club news release, the organization approached the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department in spring of this year about an idea to "improve the trail access at Brink Avenue." The release states the improvements included placing a new fence that separates the trail from private property.