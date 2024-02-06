New hospitalizations in St. Louis match January levels

ST. LOUIS -- New COVID-19 hospital admissions in St. Louis are reaching winter surge levels and southeast Missouri hospitals are under strain due to a surge in coronavirus cases and a rise in deaths.

On Thursday, hospitals in St. Louis reported admitting 100 new patients with COVID-19 -- the most since Jan. 16, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. A total of 585 people were hospitalized, including 25 children, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Twelve of those children are younger than 12 and not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Statewide, the death toll from the rapidly spreading delta variant continues to rise in Missouri, with July shaping up to be an even deadlier month than earlier reported.

A total of 535 deaths have been recorded over five weeks beginning June 27, more than double the prior five weeks, when 223 deaths were reported and the delta variant was just starting to take hold in the state. The prior five-week period saw 207 deaths.