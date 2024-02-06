All sections
NewsOctober 15, 2022

New festival coming to Cape Girardeau

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau County are hoping to put a new spin on a time-honored holiday tradition in Cape Girardeau. The Arts Council and county will host the first-ever Cape Light Festival from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 at Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau...

Nathan English
story image illustation

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau County are hoping to put a new spin on a time-honored holiday tradition in Cape Girardeau.

The Arts Council and county will host the first-ever Cape Light Festival from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 at Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.

During the holiday season, the center has played host to light displays from area organizations, businesses and churches since 1987. The monthlong event draws an average of 35,000 visitors, but, according to a news release from The Arts Council, the number of attendees dwindled in recent years.

Wysiwyg image
"We want to create a winter wonderland right here in Cape Girardeau," the release said.

Event hosts are looking to partner Arts Council artists with sponsors to create personalized displays.

"Your sponsorship of the event will bring the joy of the season to the region, and make Cape Girardeau a destination for the holidays," the release said.

Wysiwyg image

There are three levels of sponsorship for the event: bronze, silver and gold. Sponsor entries are accepted until Nov. 1. Those interested may visit capearts.org/cape-light-show for more information.

