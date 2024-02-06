Savannah Martin, program director for the new Crisis Center, told a story about how she first got the idea for the facility. She said she read story in 2018 about a crisis unit in Tupelo, Mississippi. She said she contacted Jason Klaus of the Perry County Sheriff's Office, who is now Perry County sheriff, and said she hoped they could "one day figure out a way to make something like this happen."

"It has been in my mind for seven years now," Martin said. "I'm just so excited today to be able to share this with our community."

Klaus said the Crisis Center is the result of "a seed that was planted five years ago."

"But today is not about reflecting back on the journey." Klaus said. "It's about what this building is going to do in the future."

A benefit of the Crisis Center to law enforcement officers will be a reduction in time spent on mental health calls. Shannon Farris, a member of the Co-Responder Unit with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, said officers can spend an average of one hour on a mental health call, much of it spent waiting in hospital emergency rooms. He said, in the three weeks the Co-Responder Unit has been active, that call time has been reduce to 16 minutes.

Rodney Barker, Cape Girardeau Police Department assistant chief, said Martin has assured the department that, when the Crisis Center opens its doors, officers in-and-out time will be 10 minutes or less.

Martin said the Crisis Center will be able to accept adults ages 18 and older. She said they will be a service for individuals in crisis and they will try and avoid sending them to emergency rooms or jail in appropriate situations.

"We can accept individuals 24/7," Martin said. "We can take walk-ins and referrals from partners or law enforcement. They'll come in, they'll be able to see a doctor for treatment, receive medication if needed, and get access to counseling services."