New dialing procedure for 573 area code

Missouri Public Service Commission officials have released instructions for 10-digit local dialing as part of the preparation process for a new area code in the region.

The 235 area code will soon be added as an overlay to the 573 region. An overlay is the addition of another area code to the same geographic region served by an existing area code. An overlay does not require customers to change their existing phone numbers, but does require customers to dial the area code for local calls.

A six-month permissive dialing period will begin Saturday, Aug. 26, to give consumers adequate time to adjust to the dialing changes.

During this period, local calls can be made with either seven or 10 digits.