New Centenary Methodist pastor to hold homecoming service Sunday

Centenary Methodist Church's newly appointed pastor, Carl Palmer, is set to lead a homecoming service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

This service, a celebration of homecoming during Southeast Missouri State University's homecoming weekend, will be followed by displays sharing the church's history and showcasing various small groups. The event will conclude with a complimentary dinner at the church, 300 N. Ellis St.

"We are particularly inviting people who have been a part of Centenary sometime in their life. But we're also welcoming anybody in the public that might find of interest to visit our church or to hear our pastor preach," said Ron Hahs, chairman of the church's administrative council.

Palmer, 52, has been serving as a pastor since 2003, primarily in the vicinity of Fayetteville, Arkansas. He and his wife, Denni, have been married for 27 years, and they are parents of two biological and five adopted children.

Palmer earned his Bachelor of Arts from Ohio State University and pursued a master's in divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky. Currently, he is in the final stages of completing his doctorate in organizational leadership at Asbury.