All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 12, 2023

New Centenary Methodist pastor to hold homecoming service Sunday

Centenary Methodist Church's newly appointed pastor, Carl Palmer, is set to lead a homecoming service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. This service, a celebration of homecoming during Southeast Missouri State University's homecoming weekend, will be followed by displays sharing the church's history and showcasing various small groups. The event will conclude with a complimentary dinner at the church, 300 N. Ellis St...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Carl Palmer is Centenary Methodist Church's new senior pastor.
Carl Palmer is Centenary Methodist Church's new senior pastor.Submitted

Centenary Methodist Church's newly appointed pastor, Carl Palmer, is set to lead a homecoming service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

This service, a celebration of homecoming during Southeast Missouri State University's homecoming weekend, will be followed by displays sharing the church's history and showcasing various small groups. The event will conclude with a complimentary dinner at the church, 300 N. Ellis St.

"We are particularly inviting people who have been a part of Centenary sometime in their life. But we're also welcoming anybody in the public that might find of interest to visit our church or to hear our pastor preach," said Ron Hahs, chairman of the church's administrative council.

Palmer, 52, has been serving as a pastor since 2003, primarily in the vicinity of Fayetteville, Arkansas. He and his wife, Denni, have been married for 27 years, and they are parents of two biological and five adopted children.

Palmer earned his Bachelor of Arts from Ohio State University and pursued a master's in divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky. Currently, he is in the final stages of completing his doctorate in organizational leadership at Asbury.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Palmer's journey with the church began at a luncheon meeting with the church committee, which eventually led to an invitation for him to deliver a sermon. Following his visit, the church voted unanimously to request Bishop Scott Jones to appoint Palmer as the senior pastor. Palmer was appointed and delivered his first service at Centenary Methodist Church on Oct. 1.

"We feel very blessed of what has been able to happen since July 1, when we became our separate church. It's amazing when we think back about it, with a lot of interested people who stepped forward and volunteered to be of assistance in this process. We feel very blessed that we've been able to obtain our senior pastor in this amount of time, we are very excited about he and his family," Hahs said.

Earlier this year, Centenary United Methodist Church members voted in favor of adopting a memorandum of understanding that created an "amicable separation", splitting the church into two separate congregations.

Palmer is planning to serve at Centenary Methodist Church until retirement, Hahs added.

Centenary is encouraging those planning to attend the dinner to call (573) 382-8020 or visit www.centenarynow.org/homecoming for more information.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy