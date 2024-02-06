New Cape ward map takes effect, thousands under new representation

(Editor's note: This story has been updated.)

The new ward boundaries for the City of Cape Girardeau based on census 2020 data officially went into effect today. Thousands of city residents will find themselves with a new representative on the Cape Girardeau City Council.

The largest geographical change in the new map is the size of Ward 2. The city's southernmost ward has struggled to maintain population in previous years. The aging infrastructure in the area and increased development on the north side of Cape Girardeau have led to a decline.

Under the newest revisions, the Ward 2 boundary will extend west, taking over the southernmost portion of what used to be Ward 6. Everything south of Highway 74 and east of Interstate 55 in city limits will now be a part of Ward 2, including the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

City officials hope the new size for Ward 2 will allow for population growth in the next 10 years.

In the inverse, Ward 4 will receive the most drastic population shift, decreasing by 966 people under the newest map. Developments along LaSalle Avenue and Perryville Road, among numerous other subdivisions, led to a population boom in the ward.

"Its just been spread out kind of evenly," Teresa Heifner, the city's geographic information systems coordinator, said of the growth in Ward 4.