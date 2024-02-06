New Cape Girardeau utility billing office opens next week

This story is updated.
The City of Cape Girardeau's new 1,000-square-foot Cape Girardeau utility billing office is scheduled to open in the northwest part of the municipality Monday at Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway.
The old municipal billing office at City Hall, for water, sewer, trash (solid waste) and recycling, closed Friday in anticipation of the move.
Payments are currently being received at the drop box at 401 Independence St., via phone or online payment at www.cityofcape.org/paynow, via free EFT (electronic funds transfer) through a customer's banking provider, in addition to free automatic payment from an individual's checking or savings account and by an emailed billing option.
Bills can also be sent via U.S. mail to P.O. Box 617, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.
The new utility payment center, located in Ward 5, will have a separate entrance at Osage Centre and new hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Oct. 4 with the office phone number remaining the same: (573) 339-6322.
Six city employees will make the move to the new billing center.
City staff clarified on Wednesday the utility billing addition has been funded by sewer and water funds.
Cape Girardeau’s new City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. will not have a utility payments office or a dropbox and the dropbox at the current City Hall will close Friday, reported Nicolette Brennan, the city’s public information manager.
Other alternative payment options now in use will remain available when the new City Hall opens Dec. 1.
Penzel Construction, the general contractor for the City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier, also built the utility office at Osage Centre.
