New Cape Girardeau utility billing office opens next week

This story is updated.

The City of Cape Girardeau's new 1,000-square-foot Cape Girardeau utility billing office is scheduled to open in the northwest part of the municipality Monday at Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway.

The old municipal billing office at City Hall, for water, sewer, trash (solid waste) and recycling, closed Friday in anticipation of the move.

Payments are currently being received at the drop box at 401 Independence St., via phone or online payment at www.cityofcape.org/paynow, via free EFT (electronic funds transfer) through a customer's banking provider, in addition to free automatic payment from an individual's checking or savings account and by an emailed billing option.

Bills can also be sent via U.S. mail to P.O. Box 617, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.