New Cape County Health app keeps users informed about health services

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has released a new app to help inform county residents about available health services.
The Cape County Health app launched Monday, April 15, for Android and iOS devices.
Autumn Grim, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said the app was conceived to be a better way to communicate health alerts and information.
"During COVID, it became really clear to us how important it was to communicate during a health emergency, and it was a little bit of a challenge to do that with our traditional methods that we had used in the past, such as mass faxes or mass emails,” she said.
The app allows users to find nearby locations for health services, view a calendar of events for clinics and food safety courses and receive push notifications in case of emergencies.
“We focused on those areas where we had the greatest requests,” Grim said. “We tried to make it more than just our website information.”
The app will be regularly updated with new features.
“Honestly, I want anybody who could potentially use our services — and that could be any citizen of Cape Girardeau County — to download our app and use it,” Grim said.
App users will find information about services including environmental public health; communicable disease control; maternal, child and family health; and chronic disease prevention.
