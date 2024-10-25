New Cape County Health app keeps users informed about health services

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has released a new app to help inform county residents about available health services.

The Cape County Health app launched Monday, April 15, for Android and iOS devices.

Autumn Grim, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said the app was conceived to be a better way to communicate health alerts and information.

"During COVID, it became really clear to us how important it was to communicate during a health emergency, and it was a little bit of a challenge to do that with our traditional methods that we had used in the past, such as mass faxes or mass emails,” she said.