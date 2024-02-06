New Cape City Hall supplies arrive; project back on track

Roofing insulation arrived Wednesday at the site of the $12.5 million Cape Girardeau City Hall project at 44 N. Lorimier St., enabling work crews to again be able to move toward substantial completion of the project, which had been targeted for Oct. 1.
Work had been interrupted last month because of a breakdown in the supply chain for building materials.
"It is a pleasant surprise to see the insulation got here," said Anna Kangas, City Hall project manager and director of the city's development services department.
On June 1, Kangas told the Southeast Missourian the holdup in receiving roof insulation was key to the delay.
"The roof holds up everything because we can't put in the electrical or the HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) or really the drywall until the roof is on," she said.
Kangas said with the arrival of the needed supplies, the design-build contractor, Penzel Construction, should have an updated construction schedule available next week laying out a new timeline for the project's finish.
The insulation is necessary to complete the new addition connecting the former Common Pleas Courthouse and the old Carnegie Library building.
The addition will house the new City Hall entrance, the main reception area, City Council chambers, an elevator, several conference rooms and the offices of the city engineer and development services director.
The municipality's current City Hall at 401 Independence St. has housed many municipal offices since 1978. It was originally built in 1937 and for decades housed the former Lorimier School.
