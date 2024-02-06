All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 24, 2021

New Cape City Hall supplies arrive; project back on track

Roofing insulation arrived Wednesday at the site of the $12.5 million Cape Girardeau City Hall project at 44 N. Lorimier St., enabling work crews to again be able to move toward substantial completion of the project, which had been targeted for Oct. 1...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Roofing insulation arrives Wednesday at the new Cape Girardeau City Hall project, 44 N. Lorimier St.
Roofing insulation arrives Wednesday at the new Cape Girardeau City Hall project, 44 N. Lorimier St.Jay Wolz

Roofing insulation arrived Wednesday at the site of the $12.5 million Cape Girardeau City Hall project at 44 N. Lorimier St., enabling work crews to again be able to move toward substantial completion of the project, which had been targeted for Oct. 1.

Work had been interrupted last month because of a breakdown in the supply chain for building materials.

"It is a pleasant surprise to see the insulation got here," said Anna Kangas, City Hall project manager and director of the city's development services department.

On June 1, Kangas told the Southeast Missourian the holdup in receiving roof insulation was key to the delay.

"The roof holds up everything because we can't put in the electrical or the HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) or really the drywall until the roof is on," she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kangas said with the arrival of the needed supplies, the design-build contractor, Penzel Construction, should have an updated construction schedule available next week laying out a new timeline for the project's finish.

The insulation is necessary to complete the new addition connecting the former Common Pleas Courthouse and the old Carnegie Library building.

The addition will house the new City Hall entrance, the main reception area, City Council chambers, an elevator, several conference rooms and the offices of the city engineer and development services director.

The municipality's current City Hall at 401 Independence St. has housed many municipal offices since 1978. It was originally built in 1937 and for decades housed the former Lorimier School.

Roofing insulation arrives Wednesday at the new Cape Girardeau City Hall project, 44 N. Lorimier St.
Roofing insulation arrives Wednesday at the new Cape Girardeau City Hall project, 44 N. Lorimier St.Jay Wolz
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 5
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy