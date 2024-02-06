New Cape City Hall supplies arrive; project back on track

Roofing insulation arrived Wednesday at the site of the $12.5 million Cape Girardeau City Hall project at 44 N. Lorimier St., enabling work crews to again be able to move toward substantial completion of the project, which had been targeted for Oct. 1.

Work had been interrupted last month because of a breakdown in the supply chain for building materials.

"It is a pleasant surprise to see the insulation got here," said Anna Kangas, City Hall project manager and director of the city's development services department.

On June 1, Kangas told the Southeast Missourian the holdup in receiving roof insulation was key to the delay.

"The roof holds up everything because we can't put in the electrical or the HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) or really the drywall until the roof is on," she said.