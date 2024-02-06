New Burger King underway in Cape

The Burger King at 495 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau was demolished Monday afternoon, but by August, customers can expect to see a more modern version standing in its place.

Vice president of operations at Midamerica Hotels Corporation Joel Neikirk said the decision to rebuild was strategic and would allow for the placement of a "state-of-the-art custom prototype restaurant."

"It was important that we reposition the building as part of the enhancements we are adding," he said.

It would also include the latest-design Burger King with updated seating and equipment, according to Neikirk, and would also feature "next generation" beverage equipment.

A self-ordering kiosk option would also be available for guests along with an interactive playland, he said.

"The new restaurant will include a double drive-through, new technology and enhancements to improve the guest experience," Neikirk said.