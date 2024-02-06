All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 7, 2018
New Burger King underway in Cape
The Burger King at 495 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau was demolished Monday afternoon, but by August, customers can expect to see a more modern version standing in its place. Vice president of operations at Midamerica Hotels Corporation Joel Neikirk said the decision to rebuild was strategic and would allow for the placement of a "state-of-the-art custom prototype restaurant."...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Site work for replacement of the former Burger King continues in this drone view Wednesday at 495 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
Site work for replacement of the former Burger King continues in this drone view Wednesday at 495 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

The Burger King at 495 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau was demolished Monday afternoon, but by August, customers can expect to see a more modern version standing in its place.

Vice president of operations at Midamerica Hotels Corporation Joel Neikirk said the decision to rebuild was strategic and would allow for the placement of a "state-of-the-art custom prototype restaurant."

"It was important that we reposition the building as part of the enhancements we are adding," he said.

It would also include the latest-design Burger King with updated seating and equipment, according to Neikirk, and would also feature "next generation" beverage equipment.

A self-ordering kiosk option would also be available for guests along with an interactive playland, he said.

"The new restaurant will include a double drive-through, new technology and enhancements to improve the guest experience," Neikirk said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He said Midamerica Hotels is blessed to have their own construction firm, and the project will be lead by long-term superintendent Ken Simmons.

The estimated project timeline for the new Burger King is 10 to 11 weeks, he said.

"This is a fast pace to get the restaurant back open before school is back in session," Neikirk said. "The cost estimate for a new build, typically, is twice as much as a remodel of an existing facility. The end result is a brand-new, next generation dining experience."

Neikirk said all of the nearly 40 team members employed at the Burger King at 495 S. Mount. Auburn Road are able to work at locations in the area during the weeks of construction.

The restaurant originally opened in 1974, according to Neikirk, and was the fifth location Midamerica Hotels/Drury Restaurants opened with the brand.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy