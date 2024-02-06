New Burger King underway in Cape

The Burger King at 495 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau was demolished Monday afternoon, but by August, customers can expect to see a more modern version standing in its place.
Vice president of operations at Midamerica Hotels Corporation Joel Neikirk said the decision to rebuild was strategic and would allow for the placement of a "state-of-the-art custom prototype restaurant."
"It was important that we reposition the building as part of the enhancements we are adding," he said.
It would also include the latest-design Burger King with updated seating and equipment, according to Neikirk, and would also feature "next generation" beverage equipment.
A self-ordering kiosk option would also be available for guests along with an interactive playland, he said.
"The new restaurant will include a double drive-through, new technology and enhancements to improve the guest experience," Neikirk said.
He said Midamerica Hotels is blessed to have their own construction firm, and the project will be lead by long-term superintendent Ken Simmons.
The estimated project timeline for the new Burger King is 10 to 11 weeks, he said.
"This is a fast pace to get the restaurant back open before school is back in session," Neikirk said. "The cost estimate for a new build, typically, is twice as much as a remodel of an existing facility. The end result is a brand-new, next generation dining experience."
Neikirk said all of the nearly 40 team members employed at the Burger King at 495 S. Mount. Auburn Road are able to work at locations in the area during the weeks of construction.
The restaurant originally opened in 1974, according to Neikirk, and was the fifth location Midamerica Hotels/Drury Restaurants opened with the brand.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.