New Broadway Bistro will be three businesses in one

A new business coming to Cape Girardeau aims to be a one-stop shop for food, vintage products and event space alike.
Ken Murphy, general manager of the upcoming Broadway Bistro and Vintage Trade, said he expanded upon his initial idea of just being a restaurant to include other business ventures within the same building.
"I think everyone wants to utilize space. Space is at a premium. Whether it's on Broadway or anywhere throughout the downtown area, you want to create as many opportunities as you can," Murphy said.
The bistro is located at 811 Broadway, the former home of Speakeasy Coffee. It will serve food such as soups, sandwiches, pastries, flatbreads and biscuits and gravy.
"We'll anchor that all around a full espresso bar," Murphy said. "For the coffee enthusiasts, the lattes and cappuccinos will be available all day."
Operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
During those same hours, customers will be able to traverse downstairs into the basement of the establishment and browse the Vintage Trade shop. This is an antique trade space with room for up to 20 vendors. The vintage vibe will carry into the bistro; Murphy said that's the type of atmosphere he's looking to create.
"We want you to be very comfortable. We want you to be very relaxed," he said. "Maybe leave some of that higher-paced life outside the doors, so when you come into the bistro and browse the Vintage Trade, we want a feeling of maybe a slower time, a quieter time."
The final puzzle piece of the establishment is a 1,020-square-foot banquet and events center located toward the rear of the bistro. Called Broadway Event Center, it can be configured with tables, chairs or an open floor to host a variety of events -- business meetings, art galleries, plays, comedy shows, book signings, baseball card expositions or even weddings.
Murphy said the event center currently has several events booked through Thanksgiving. His kitchen staff can create different menus for individual events; he said he plans to employ around six to 10 people.
"We have quite a bit to offer. We have our hands full putting it together," Murphy said.
The Broadway Event Center will open with a hip-hop dance studio event Saturday, Sept. 2. The Broadway Bistro will open by the end of September, and the Vintage Trade will open sometime in October.
For bookings and information, Murphy can be contacted at (573) 270-6688.