New Broadway Bistro will be three businesses in one

A new business coming to Cape Girardeau aims to be a one-stop shop for food, vintage products and event space alike.

Ken Murphy, general manager of the upcoming Broadway Bistro and Vintage Trade, said he expanded upon his initial idea of just being a restaurant to include other business ventures within the same building.

"I think everyone wants to utilize space. Space is at a premium. Whether it's on Broadway or anywhere throughout the downtown area, you want to create as many opportunities as you can," Murphy said.

The bistro is located at 811 Broadway, the former home of Speakeasy Coffee. It will serve food such as soups, sandwiches, pastries, flatbreads and biscuits and gravy.

"We'll anchor that all around a full espresso bar," Murphy said. "For the coffee enthusiasts, the lattes and cappuccinos will be available all day."

Operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.