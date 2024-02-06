All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 1, 2023
New Broadway Bistro will be three businesses in one
A new business coming to Cape Girardeau aims to be a one-stop shop for food, vintage products and event space alike. Ken Murphy, general manager of the upcoming Broadway Bistro and Vintage Trade, said he expanded upon his initial idea of just being a restaurant to include other business ventures within the same building...
Christopher Borro
Ken Murphy, general manager of the upcoming Broadway Bistro and Vintage Trade in Cape Girardeau, is using the full extent of his establishment's space. In addition to a bistro and antique vendor shop, the venue will also include an event center that can seat several dozen people.
Ken Murphy, general manager of the upcoming Broadway Bistro and Vintage Trade in Cape Girardeau, is using the full extent of his establishment's space. In addition to a bistro and antique vendor shop, the venue will also include an event center that can seat several dozen people.CHRISTOPHER BORRO

A new business coming to Cape Girardeau aims to be a one-stop shop for food, vintage products and event space alike.

Ken Murphy, general manager of the upcoming Broadway Bistro and Vintage Trade, said he expanded upon his initial idea of just being a restaurant to include other business ventures within the same building.

"I think everyone wants to utilize space. Space is at a premium. Whether it's on Broadway or anywhere throughout the downtown area, you want to create as many opportunities as you can," Murphy said.

The bistro is located at 811 Broadway, the former home of Speakeasy Coffee. It will serve food such as soups, sandwiches, pastries, flatbreads and biscuits and gravy.

"We'll anchor that all around a full espresso bar," Murphy said. "For the coffee enthusiasts, the lattes and cappuccinos will be available all day."

Operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

During those same hours, customers will be able to traverse downstairs into the basement of the establishment and browse the Vintage Trade shop. This is an antique trade space with room for up to 20 vendors. The vintage vibe will carry into the bistro; Murphy said that's the type of atmosphere he's looking to create.

"We want you to be very comfortable. We want you to be very relaxed," he said. "Maybe leave some of that higher-paced life outside the doors, so when you come into the bistro and browse the Vintage Trade, we want a feeling of maybe a slower time, a quieter time."

The final puzzle piece of the establishment is a 1,020-square-foot banquet and events center located toward the rear of the bistro. Called Broadway Event Center, it can be configured with tables, chairs or an open floor to host a variety of events -- business meetings, art galleries, plays, comedy shows, book signings, baseball card expositions or even weddings.

Murphy said the event center currently has several events booked through Thanksgiving. His kitchen staff can create different menus for individual events; he said he plans to employ around six to 10 people.

"We have quite a bit to offer. We have our hands full putting it together," Murphy said.

The Broadway Event Center will open with a hip-hop dance studio event Saturday, Sept. 2. The Broadway Bistro will open by the end of September, and the Vintage Trade will open sometime in October.

For bookings and information, Murphy can be contacted at (573) 270-6688.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman desp...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy