A Cape Girardeau County school district is planning to improve security on its rural campus by potentially adding a full-time school resource officer, or SRO, an official said.

An SRO performs many functions, including providing needed training and a police presence on campus in case of emergency.

In city limits, SROs are provided by the local police force, but for outlying schools in the county, there's only one SRO to cover each school part time.

Nell Holcomb superintendent Darryl Pannier said by phone Thursday that for the last few years, school leadership has talked about how to bring on a full-time SRO.

"Too many school shootings have been happening," Pannier said. "To a certain point, we're isolated out here."

The current SRO is provided by Sheriff John Jordan's office, and the officer splits his time between Nell Holcomb, Delta, Oak Ridge, Saxony and Notre Dame, said Captain Ruth Ann Dickerson, commander of business operations and communications for the sheriff's office.

The other schools in the county are covered by the Jackson School District, Dickerson said.

Pannier said the plan is "still in its infancy, but looks promising."

There is a lot of planning that would need to be hammered out, between the Sheriff's office, the county commission and the Nell Holcomb Board of Education, Pannier added.

And while the district isn't eager to be a guinea pig, Pannier said, they're hoping to get ahead of this issue before it becomes a concern.