Nell Holcomb School District extends fall break due to coronavirus

The Nell Holcomb School District in eastern Cape Girardeau County is lengthening its fall break by three days due to COVID-19 concerns.

The kindergarten-through-

eighth-grade district was scheduled to be on break through Tuesday but school officials now have extended the downtime through Nov. 6.

“A week ago, we had one student test positive (for coronavirus) and one staff member,” said Bleau Deckerd, in his second year as district superintendent.

“But we’ve had two positive results for teachers in the last 24 hours,” Deckerd said Wednesday, “and our student positives are up to three.”