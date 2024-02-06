Nearly 60 new coronavirus cases reported in region

Nearly 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday, but no new deaths were attributed to the disease.

Scott County again saw the highest number of new cases — 19 — after it also led the area with the most cases Tuesday (12). The county has recorded 430 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. Of those, 297 patients have recovered. Thirteen deaths of county residents have been attributed to the virus.

Perry County, Missouri, reported 15 additional virus cases cumulatively Tuesday (four) and Wednesday (11). The new cases bring the county’s total case count to 252, with 208 recoveries and four deaths.

Bollinger County, Missouri, reported seven new cases (85 total, 58 recoveries, one death), while Stoddard County, Missouri, reported five new cases (238 total, 206 recoveries, nine deaths).