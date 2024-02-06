Nearly 60 new coronavirus cases reported in region

Nearly 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday, but no new deaths were attributed to the disease.
Scott County again saw the highest number of new cases — 19 — after it also led the area with the most cases Tuesday (12). The county has recorded 430 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. Of those, 297 patients have recovered. Thirteen deaths of county residents have been attributed to the virus.
Perry County, Missouri, reported 15 additional virus cases cumulatively Tuesday (four) and Wednesday (11). The new cases bring the county’s total case count to 252, with 208 recoveries and four deaths.
Bollinger County, Missouri, reported seven new cases (85 total, 58 recoveries, one death), while Stoddard County, Missouri, reported five new cases (238 total, 206 recoveries, nine deaths).
Weekly snapshot
Cape Girardeau County officials reported 11 new cases Wednesday, with five of those in Cape Girardeau, four in Jackson and two elsewhere in the county. The county’s total number of cases is 708, with 675 recoveries and six deaths.
The county’s public health center provided a weekly update on various statistics involving the virus cases:
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported two new cases in Union County (316 total, 234 recoveries, 20 deaths) but no new cases in Alexander County (37 cases, 35 recoveries, zero deaths).
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.