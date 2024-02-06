All sections
NewsAugust 13, 2020

Nearly 60 new coronavirus cases reported in region

Nearly 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday, but no new deaths were attributed to the disease. Scott County again saw the highest number of new cases — 19 — after it also led the area with the most cases Tuesday (12). The county has recorded 430 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. Of those, 297 patients have recovered. Thirteen deaths of county residents have been attributed to the virus...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

Nearly 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday, but no new deaths were attributed to the disease.

Scott County again saw the highest number of new cases — 19 — after it also led the area with the most cases Tuesday (12). The county has recorded 430 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. Of those, 297 patients have recovered. Thirteen deaths of county residents have been attributed to the virus.

Perry County, Missouri, reported 15 additional virus cases cumulatively Tuesday (four) and Wednesday (11). The new cases bring the county’s total case count to 252, with 208 recoveries and four deaths.

Bollinger County, Missouri, reported seven new cases (85 total, 58 recoveries, one death), while Stoddard County, Missouri, reported five new cases (238 total, 206 recoveries, nine deaths).

Weekly snapshot

Cape Girardeau County officials reported 11 new cases Wednesday, with five of those in Cape Girardeau, four in Jackson and two elsewhere in the county. The county’s total number of cases is 708, with 675 recoveries and six deaths.

The county’s public health center provided a weekly update on various statistics involving the virus cases:

  • hospitalization rate: down 6%
  • asymptomatic rate: 4.7%
  • death rate: 0.76%
  • test positivity rate: 5.7%, compared to state rate of 11.5%
  • antibody positivity rate: 0.97%, compared to state rate of 3.8%
  • percent of county population tested: 16.8%, 13.9% increase from last week
  • percent increase in cases: 12.4% increase from last week.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported two new cases in Union County (316 total, 234 recoveries, 20 deaths) but no new cases in Alexander County (37 cases, 35 recoveries, zero deaths).

