Nearly 20-year-old Amur tiger dies at St. Louis Zoo

"Kalista was a very social and energetic tiger. She enjoyed interacting and training with the keepers and greeted everyone with a 'chuff,' which is a tiger-specific vocalization showing affection. We will all miss her," said Steve Bircher, who is the curator of carnivores at the zoo.

Kalista was born in 2001 at the Philadelphia Zoo and moved to the Saint Louis Zoo in 2003. She gave birth in 2008 to an unusually large litter of five cubs. A normal litter size for Amur tigers is two or three.

The Amur tigers are critically endangered. Their natural habitat is eastern Russia, northeastern China and northern regions of North Korea.