Former NBA player Adrian Branch served as the guest presenter for the First Friday Coffee event hosted by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 1. He has been a motivational speaker for the last 30 years.

"In your life, you're never born a winner or a loser. You're born a chooser," Branch told the audience at the Century Casino Event Center. He said one's choices define who they become.

After winning an ACC championship with the University of Maryland Terrapins in 1984, Branch was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1985. Though he was cut from that team, he played with four other NBA teams, winning a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1987. He has worked as a college basketball analyst for ESPN for the last 18 years.

Despite his accolades, Branch primarily talked about the times he has failed at things in life and how he overcame those adversities.

He discussed how he was dismissed from both his high school and college basketball teams for his poor attitude. He was later dismissed from the Lakers for ignoring his coaches, which prevented him from winning a second NBA championship.