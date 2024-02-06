Naylor boy drowns in Black River; river is higher than normal

A Naylor, Missouri, boy drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming in Black River.

The boy, 9, was attempting to swim to an island across the river channel when he began to struggle at about 4:40 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.

The boy reportedly went under and did not resurface.

"When we got there, we immediately started the search and after about two hours of searching, we located the victim," said Cpl. Richie Ayers with the patrol's Marine Division.

The boy, he said, was found not far from the location where he went under.

"It just took a little longer than we hoped for because of a large lip in the bottom of the river," Ayers explained.

The boy was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. by Butler County Coroner Andy Moore, who did not identify the youth.