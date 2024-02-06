All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 6, 2020

Naylor boy drowns in Black River; river is higher than normal

A Naylor, Missouri, boy drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming in Black River. The boy, 9, was attempting to swim to an island across the river channel when he began to struggle at about 4:40 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports...

Michelle Friedrich

A Naylor, Missouri, boy drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming in Black River.

The boy, 9, was attempting to swim to an island across the river channel when he began to struggle at about 4:40 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.

The boy reportedly went under and did not resurface.

"When we got there, we immediately started the search and after about two hours of searching, we located the victim," said Cpl. Richie Ayers with the patrol's Marine Division.

The boy, he said, was found not far from the location where he went under.

"It just took a little longer than we hoped for because of a large lip in the bottom of the river," Ayers explained.

The boy was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. by Butler County Coroner Andy Moore, who did not identify the youth.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The incident, according to Ayers, happened on the north side of U.S. 67 on the south bank of Black River.

The river just north of there goes around a bend and turns into a deeper pool, said Ayers.

"It's something they had dug; one of those holes where they dug for gravel prior," he said.

Black River, Ayers said, is probably several feet higher than normal right now.

"What should have been 16 feet in the deepest part, is now 25," Ayers said.

The boy, Ayers said, was one of two children with an adult who were there.

"They tried to get him some flotation devices, but it didn't work," Ayers explained. "When he got into (the river) it was on the edge of the current and the eddy of the big pool."

Ayers said personal-flotation devices are "strongly encouraged ... especially under higher water conditions."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy