NewsMarch 31, 2023

National Weather Service: 'Stay vigilant' this afternoon with severe weather threat

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, announced most of the region has been upgraded to a moderate, level 4 of 5, risk of severe thunderstorms today, Friday, March 31. "Be vigilant, have your tornado plan ready, and be ready to act if you receive a tornado warning," said Derek Snyder , meteorologist for the NWS. "Bottom line is, we're pretty concerned about the environment developing over the region this afternoon into tonight."...

Danny Walter
story image illustation
Submitted

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, announced most of the region has been upgraded to a moderate, level 4 of 5, risk of severe thunderstorms today, Friday, March 31.

"Be vigilant, have your tornado plan ready, and be ready to act if you receive a tornado warning," said Derek Snyder , meteorologist for the NWS. "Bottom line is, we're pretty concerned about the environment developing over the region this afternoon into tonight."

Snyder said all modes of severe weather look to be "on the table," including tornadoes, some of which could be strong or long track tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

"I think the threat is high enough where I think anyone in our region needs to be on guard this afternoon through this evening," Snyder said.

Snyder encouraged people to have a way to stay up to date on weather information. He said the NWS has graphics available on their webpage at weather.gov/paducah, on Facebook and Twitter as well. The Southeast Missourian also offers severe weather text alerts at semissourian.com.

Snyder also cautioned people to think about where they are going to be this afternoon and evening.

"Think about what your plan is if a tornado warning is issued for your location," Snyder said. "No matter where you are, think about where you're going to be."

He also advised people to reach out anyone who doesn't follow the weather, or is particularly vulnerable, and warn them they need to be aware of the weather today and have a plan in place.

To those who live in places that are particularly vulnerable to tornadoes and very strong straight line winds, such as mobile homes, manufactured homes, RV's and trailers, Snyder emphasized the need to be aware.

"If you don't feel safe where you are, it's OK leave and go someplace safe before we issue a warning for your location," Snyder said. "You don't have to wait for us to push a button to issue a warning for you to go where it's safe. If you need more time, take it. Do what you need to do to keep you and your family safe today."

Snyder did have some good news, saying, there is a "beautiful weekend forecast" for the region and "we can all take a breather for a couple days at least."

