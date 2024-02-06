The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, announced most of the region has been upgraded to a moderate, level 4 of 5, risk of severe thunderstorms today, Friday, March 31.

"Be vigilant, have your tornado plan ready, and be ready to act if you receive a tornado warning," said Derek Snyder , meteorologist for the NWS. "Bottom line is, we're pretty concerned about the environment developing over the region this afternoon into tonight."

Snyder said all modes of severe weather look to be "on the table," including tornadoes, some of which could be strong or long track tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

"I think the threat is high enough where I think anyone in our region needs to be on guard this afternoon through this evening," Snyder said.

Snyder encouraged people to have a way to stay up to date on weather information. He said the NWS has graphics available on their webpage at weather.gov/paducah, on Facebook and Twitter as well. The Southeast Missourian also offers severe weather text alerts at semissourian.com.