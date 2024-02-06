All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 1, 2020
National Weather Service revises Mississippi River flooding forecast
The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is falling slower than expected and will remain above flood stage for about another week and a half. That according to a revised forecast from the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, which last week said the river would drop below flood stage of 32 feet on the Cape Girardeau river gage by Thursday or Friday of this week. ...
Southeast Missourian

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is falling slower than expected and will remain above flood stage for about another week and a half.

That according to a revised forecast from the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, which last week said the river would drop below flood stage of 32 feet on the Cape Girardeau river gage by Thursday or Friday of this week.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

However, rainfall along the Missouri River and other tributaries that feed into the Mississippi north of Cape Girardeau kept the river above 37 feet on the Cape Girardeau gage most of last week before falling to 36.9 feet Sunday night.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the gage reading at Cape Girardeau was about 36.6 feet, or just above 4.5 feet over flood stage and approximately 12 feet below the record high water mark on the Cape Girardeau gage of 48.86 feet measured Jan. 2, 2016.

The NWS forecast the river will remain above 36 feet until Thursday afternoon before gradually falling below 32 feet by April 10.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy