Once he completes the program, Boyer plans to start working at Southeast Hospital. He said being around the nurses, doctors and patients at the hospital has provided him with a good understanding of terminology and how an emergency room works. He appreciates the small class sizes the college of nursing facilitates and classes feel more intimate and easier to have discussions with classmates and professors.

First-year student Mariah Adams received her Certified Nursing Assistant certificate when she was 18 before following a different career path in California. She made the decision to come back to Missouri to become a registered nurse through the college. Adams was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma after she made the move.

"My experience going through that and being a patient, made me realize that I really have an interest in this," she said. "I was at a crossroads in my life, and I am a single mom with a son, and I need to do something. I looked at all the programs here and the college of nursing was definitely the best one. As far as flexibility goes and everything, it is just great. Nursing is a really great and flexible career because any hospital is begging for nurses right now."

Adams said she experienced great bedside manner from a nurse named Renee as she was battling cancer. Her kindness helped Adams get through her personal struggles.

"I really just want to help people and let them know that someone who is helping them has also kind of been in their shoes, and it helps you be a better advocate for your patients," she said. "Being a patient myself and forming those connections with my nurses when I was a cancer patient is what really kind of pushed me forward into a career in nursing."

Adams is now in remission and is nearing the end of her first year in the nursing program.

Southeast Missouri State University biomedical graduate Jared Barker enrolled at the college of nursing after seeing his mother go through multiple different surgeries.

"My mom ended up having two hips replaced and two knees replaced, and the nurses who took care of her were game-changing for her," Barker said. "They supported her at times, and I don't think she would have recovered quite as well if it were not for the nurses. That was probably my tipping point, watching the care they gave and knowing that I was capable of that."

After graduating from SEMO with a biomedical degree and taking part in an internship in that field, Barker realized he wanted to be more hands-on with patients. Barker is set to finish his first year in the nursing program this month.

"It is an awesome program, but extremely difficult. Significantly more difficult than I thought it would be," he said. "Like I said, I have a four-year undergrad degree and that doesn't even begin to compare to this. On the positive side, the professors and teachers are incredible and they all want to watch you succeed. That is consistent throughout the program."