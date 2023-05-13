National Nurses Week: Joan Foust — Health care career began in church

Joan Foust's "road to Damascus" moment led her into nursing.

"I was in church, and they were showing things to do with people being on a mission and doing nursing work. That's when it hit me that that was something I wanted to do," she said.

And so she found herself in a licensed practical nursing program in her 40s and a registered nursing program, seeking an associate's degree, in her 50s.

"It took me two to three years to get my RN," she explained. "I didn't have any kind of college education, and so I had to get a lot of prerequisites."

She spent time working in a nursing home facility and with pediatric care, but after she landed at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau -- a long-term acute care facility -- about eight years ago, Foust quickly found her calling as a wound and ostomy nurse.

Such nurses "provide treatment for patients with disorders of the digestive, urinary and skin systems.

Part of the role is to assist in the care of ostomies, wounds, stomas and incontinence", according to www.nursingschoolhub.com.

Foust earned wound care and ostomy certification and enjoys that particular type of nursing, though she knows it's not everyone's cup of tea.