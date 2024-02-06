National Merit semifinalists announced

The students are among 16,000 semifinalists in the United States, according to the release.

Approximately 7,600 National Merit scholarships will be offered in the spring.

"Over 90 percent of semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and more than half of finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship," the release stated.

NMSC is a not-for-profit organization operating without government assistance, which was established in 1955 to conduct the National Merit scholarship program.

Both McDougal and Southard also earned a perfect 36 score on the ACT, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian.