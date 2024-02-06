All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 4, 2020

National Guard further explains alternate sites for health care

The Show Me Center and Student Recreation Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus are among about a dozen locations the Missouri National Guard is considering for use as "alternate care sites" for housing temporary medical facilities and patient care activities during the COVID-19 pandemic...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Show Me Center
Show Me CenterCourtesy Southeast Missouri State University

The Show Me Center and Student Recreation Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus are among about a dozen locations the Missouri National Guard is considering for use as "alternate care sites" for housing temporary medical facilities and patient care activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Guard announced Friday it is working with state and federal partners, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Missouri Hospital Association, to conduct site surveys of facilities in six Missouri cities -- St. Louis, Kansas City, Cape Girardeau, Columbia, Springfield and Joplin.

"These site assessments are another example of how we are putting plans in place to anticipate needs and support our communities during this unprecidented fight against COVID-19," said Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard. "The sites are geographically dispersed to be able to support the entire state if needed and to allow the greatest synergy with existing health care systems that can take on the operation of these facilities."

In addition to the Cape Girardeau sites on the university campus, other locations being assessed for suitability include:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • St. Louis: America's Center Convention Complex and the Dome at America's Center
  • Kansas City: Hy-Vee Arena, Independence Event Center, Adams Mark Hotel and Bartle Hall (the Kansas City Convention Center)
  • Springfield: Bill R. Foster and Family Recreation Center and the John Q. Hammonds Arena on the Missouri State University campus
  • Columbia: Hearnes Center and Mizzou Arena on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus
  • Joplin; Leggett and Platt Athletic Center on the Missouri Southern University campus

"Alternate medical care facilities are evaluated on several criteria including areas where demand could exceed capacity, areas with spaces large enough for patient populations and areas where utilities are available to start immediate construction," said Col. Matthew Bacon, commander of the Missouri National Guard's 635th Forward Engineer Support Team and a member of the assessment team.

Should the need arise, alternate care facilities could be available in six weeks once they are approved.

In addition to the sites that have been physically assessed, the Missouri National Guard has also completed "virtual" assessments of more than 100 other sites throughout the state that could be used to house and separate patients from one another as necessary.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance esti...
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy