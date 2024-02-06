National Guard further explains alternate sites for health care

The Show Me Center and Student Recreation Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus are among about a dozen locations the Missouri National Guard is considering for use as "alternate care sites" for housing temporary medical facilities and patient care activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Guard announced Friday it is working with state and federal partners, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Missouri Hospital Association, to conduct site surveys of facilities in six Missouri cities -- St. Louis, Kansas City, Cape Girardeau, Columbia, Springfield and Joplin.

"These site assessments are another example of how we are putting plans in place to anticipate needs and support our communities during this unprecidented fight against COVID-19," said Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard. "The sites are geographically dispersed to be able to support the entire state if needed and to allow the greatest synergy with existing health care systems that can take on the operation of these facilities."

In addition to the Cape Girardeau sites on the university campus, other locations being assessed for suitability include: